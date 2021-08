RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The lineup for the 2021 iteration of Raleigh's Artsplosure festival was announced Monday. It will feature a North Carolina native as one of many live-music acts, as well as other performances.

The festival will be held Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. Organizers "have curated an eclectic mix of emerging performers ranging from acoustic blues, to Cosmic Americana, to soul, to alt-folk, and more," a news release said.