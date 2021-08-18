Back to School Week: Hands-On Classes Encourage Families to Eat Healthier Together, Recipes

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for underplaying the commitment to nation-building in Afghanistan. Borrell insisted that instilling the rule of law and achieving basic rights for women and minorities were goals of the Western military intervention in the country, along with the initial goal of stamping out terrorism emanating from the region.