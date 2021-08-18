Back to School Week: Hands-On Classes Encourage Families to Eat Healthier Together, Recipes

As the kids prepare to head back to school we’re taking this opportunity to shine a light on a worthy local organization fighting hunger in local classrooms, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. Today, we’re learning more about the Cooking Matters program and how they’re helping families eat healthier and smarter. Plus, we’re sharing TWO healthy afternoon snack options for your kids to try!
Here’s what you need:
FRUIT SMOOTHIE
- 1 medium banana
- ½ cup ice cubes
- 1 cup low-fat plain yogurt
- ½ cup 100% orange juice
- 4 frozen strawberries
- Optional ingredient
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
HOMEMADE GRANOLA
- 4 Tablespoons honey
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 4 Tablespoons sliced or chopped almonds
- Non-stick cooking spray
- ½ cup dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, apricots, dates, or prunes)
Support Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s incredible efforts by making a donation online today.