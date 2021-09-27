‘Bare Minimum Dinners’ Author Jenna Helwig Shares Tricks for Simple Meals

Jenna Helwig is sharing some essential tricks, tips and recipes for easy mealtimes in her new book ‘Bare Minimum Dinners.’ Today, she’s sharing a great recipe to try on your family that keeps the mess and stress to a minimum.

Excerpted from BARE MINIMUM DINNERS: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen © 2021 by Jenna Helwig. Photography © 2021 by Linda Xiao. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

Gnocchi Sheet Pan Supper

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

My mind was just a little bit blown when I discovered that gnocchi didn’t need to be boiled, but instead could be roasted in the oven with veggies or sausage. And if that weren’t reason enough to make this dish, this recipe is also an excellent way to use up any lingering sprigs of hardy herbs in your crisper.

1 pound refrigerated or shelf-stable gnocchi (such as De Cecco)

10 ounces button or cremini mushrooms, trimmed and quartered

3-5 sprigs woodsy herbs (such as rosemary, oregano, thyme, or sage; optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 cups baby arugula

½ cup full-fat ricotta cheese

½ lemon

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Combine the gnocchi, mushrooms, and herbs, if using, on the prepared baking sheet. Add the olive oil and salt and toss to coat, then spread out the gnocchi and mushrooms in a single layer. Roast until the gnocchi are tender and the mushrooms are golden, about 20 minutes.

3. Divide the arugula into 4 shallow bowls or plates. Top with the gnocchi mixture, then dollop with the ricotta. Squeeze the lemon over the plates, drizzle with more olive oil, and serve.