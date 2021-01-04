Battlebots return to Discovery with machine-crushing new season

The epic robot-fighting series BattleBots is back for a brand-new season as the world’s biggest, baddest, strongest, and fastest next-generation robots duke it out for robot fighting supremacy. Sixty teams from across the globe including unproven rookies, up-and-coming stars and legends in the game will throw their fearsome fighting machines into the BattleBox for a chance to walk away with the preeminent prize in robotic sport: The Giant Nut. This season’s action-packed tournament includes former champion Tombstone, and formidable foes such as Whiplash, SawBlaze, Captain Shrederator, Lock-Jaw and Bloodsport.

