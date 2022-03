You can bid on a chance to be a guest host here on My Carolina! It’s all to raise money for the 31st annual Red Cross Ball.

This year’s event is virtual with an auction and you can bid on a chance to help host the show! It’s a great chance to talk about a local business or just have fun and hang out with Joanna and Carly!

If you’d like to bid on the Red Cross auction, just go to RedCross.org to enter. Bidding begins Monday, March 21, and the auction happens on March 26. Good luck!