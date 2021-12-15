Blue Bell Drops Seasonal Flavor and Creates Sweet Dish for Those Holiday Parties

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?
Tests show lead in Benton Harbor tap water finally dropping
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
COVID-19 in NC: Another 3,500 new cases reported as state hits 2 million booster doses
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Another 3,500 new cases reported as state hits 2 million booster doses
Top Stories
Severe COVID-19 infections may reduce male fertility, study finds
Man whose wife won legal ruling over COVID-19 treatment dies 1 week after receiving ivermectin
Video
Pfizer pill for COVID treatment is on the way but who could actually get it?
Video
Just 3 Wake County schools dealing with active COVID-19 clusters
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Girl died in tornado minutes after photo with sisters
Top Stories
Christmas party may have saved couple from tornado
Video
Why the southern US is prone to December tornadoes
Weather explainer: What led to so many deadly widespread tornadoes during December
Video
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire but strong storms possible in central NC over next 4 to 6 hours
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Fayetteville police, other agencies to operate ‘Booze It and Lose It’ checkpoint on Friday
Video
Top Stories
‘I regret everything’: Convicted Virginia rapist comes face to face with his victim
Video
Top Stories
On a single Kentucky street, the tornado killed 7 children
Video
Dad hears late son's heart after donation saves a life
Video
How to spot stolen goods in online stores
Video
Biden visits storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Lamar Jackson misses practice with injured ankle
Top Stories
UNC women’s basketball game against Jacksonville State called off due to COVID-19
Duke’s game against Cleveland State canceled over COVID issues
Kathy Flores, women’s rugby legend as player and coach, dies
Browns QB Mayfield, coach Stefanski test positive for COVID
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Blue Bell Drops Seasonal Flavor and Creates Sweet Dish for Those Holiday Parties
My Carolina
by:
My Carolina
Posted:
Dec 15, 2021 / 01:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2021 / 01:26 PM EST
Healthy Living
ECU’s pregnancy health program expands to three counties helping mothers in need
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Fayetteville police, other agencies to operate ‘Booze It and Lose It’ checkpoint on Friday
Video
Oh no, not again: NC returns to the CDC’s ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 spread rate
North Carolina deputy serving domestic violence order shoots, kills armed person
12-year-old among 6 shot in stolen vehicle in Durham, police say
Video
Former NC Marine among 4 arrested in Tennessee murder-for-hire plot
Video
AirPods help track NC family’s items stolen from minivan
Video
‘What was so bad they had to take her life’: Grandmother of teen girl killed in Durham shooting speaks out
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories