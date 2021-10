DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Several police departments in the Triangle and throughout North Carolina are struggling to fill vacant police officer positions. Some departments and organizations said low pay and the toxic political climate are to blame.

In Raleigh, 102 of 800 police office officer positions are vacant, according to the police department. In Durham, 91 of more than 500 police positions are vacant, according to a recent internal email CBS 17 obtained.