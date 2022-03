What would change if Daylight Saving Time was permanent?

‘Hopefully, I’m wrong:’ Why doctors are concerned …

NC political leaders: ‘Difficult path to navigate’ …

Prostate cancer rates on the rise

HBCU safety grants

Beyond the Edge premiering tonight on CBS 17

Railroad work shuts down part of NC-42

Cary shooting suspect in court

Woman ‘distracted by her cellphone’ slams into stopped …

Neighbors react to Cary neighborhood shooting

Finally! NC-42 off US-70 Business in Clayton closes …