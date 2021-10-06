Catch up on Entertainment Headlines with G-105’s Erica Delong

BOSTON (AP) — Drug defendants whose cases have not yet been dismissed because of rampant misconduct at a Boston lab are not entitled to new trials unless they can prove that evidence specific to their cases was tainted, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of convictions have already been tossed because of tampering at the state drug testing lab, which along with theft at another lab in Massachusetts constitutes one of the nation's worst such scandals. Potentially hundreds of thousands of other defendants could still challenge their convictions, according to the public defender's office.