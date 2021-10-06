Catch up on Entertainment Headlines with G-105’s Erica Delong

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Judge declines mass dismissal of cases from tainted drug lab
FDA authorizes new at-home COVID-19 test, here’s how to get a hold of one
Dr. Cohen encourages North Carolinians to get their flu shot
Deadly shooting victim’s daughters help US Marshals capture their uncle
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
FDA authorizes new at-home COVID-19 test, here’s how to get a hold of one
Top Stories
‘Don’t play pretend’: We’re past the delta peak, but what comes next?
Top Stories
Man whose wife sued hospital to get him Ivermectin treatment dies
Parents: Girl died of COVID after she was class 'nurse'
Video
COVID-19 reinfection likely for the unvaccinated
COVID-19 in NC: Massive drop in count of patients in hospitals; 133 deaths reported
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
NC summer heat lasting longer while fall, winter, and spring get shorter
Video
Top Stories
Active 2021 hurricane season could stay that way if La Niña continues to develop
Video
Can bugs still bug us as the weather cools down?
Video
Tropical Storm Victor forms, expected to become hurricane
Video
Magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits western NC, two other states Saturday morning
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Deadly shooting victim’s daughters help US Marshals capture their uncle
Video
Top Stories
Dunn police warn of fentanyl-laced drugs after 3 die from suspected overdoses
Video
Top Stories
Parents: Girl died of COVID after she was class 'nurse'
Video
Bozo the Clown rights sold to David Arquette
Video
Brian Laundrie search: Activity ramping up at Carlton Reserve
Video
4 hurt in shooting at Texas high school, suspect arrested
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Padres fire manger Jayce Tingler after second-half collapse
Top Stories
Ratings surge: NFL is up 17%, averaging 17.3 million viewers
With Irving away again, Nets unsure when team will be whole
Courage owner: Team believed Riley to be in ‘good standing’
April retrial date for man who killed ex-Saints star Smith
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Catch up on Entertainment Headlines with G-105’s Erica Delong
My Carolina
by:
Carly Bragg
Posted:
Oct 6, 2021 / 04:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2021 / 04:30 PM EDT
Healthy Living
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Upgrade Your Phone Contest
Trending Stories
Woman missing for months as cannibalism rumors swirl; image of partially nude caged woman found
Video
Durham murder victim had stolen drugs, was lured to scene, warrant says
Video
2 ejected in major crash on Durham Freeway involving teens, driver charged with reckless driving, police say
Video
Teen arrested after running from deadly shooting in Fayetteville, police say
‘Never go back’ – couple says haunted Hillsborough home has hidden history
Video
NC State Fair announces COVID-19 safety guidelines — vaccination, masks not required
Video
Dunn police warn of fentanyl-laced drugs after 3 die from suspected overdoses
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories