CBS 17 Sports Alyssa Rae shares her favorite tailgate food – Jalapeno poppers!

CBS 17 Sports Alyssa Rae makes a batch of jalapeno poppers for game day!
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground beef
10 medium/large jalapeños
8 oz cream cheese
8 oz cheddar cheese
1 packet taco seasoning
DIRECTIONS
-Cook beef on skillet with taco seasoning
-In a big bowl: mix beef, cream cheese and cheddar cheese
-wash and cut jalapeños in half, long ways
-scoop out seeds
-scoop mixture to fill halved jalapeños
-Cook in oven at 375 degrees for 15 minute, broil for extra 2-3 minutes.
-let cool
-Enjoy! **optional and encouraged to wrap in cooked bacon before putting in oven