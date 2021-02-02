CBS 17 Sports Alyssa Rae shares her favorite tailgate food – Jalapeno poppers!

CBS 17 Sports Alyssa Rae makes a batch of jalapeno poppers for game day!

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground beef

10 medium/large jalapeños

8 oz cream cheese

8 oz cheddar cheese

1 packet taco seasoning

DIRECTIONS

-Cook beef on skillet with taco seasoning

-In a big bowl: mix beef, cream cheese and cheddar cheese

-wash and cut jalapeños in half, long ways

-scoop out seeds

-scoop mixture to fill halved jalapeños

-Cook in oven at 375 degrees for 15 minute, broil for extra 2-3 minutes.

-let cool

-Enjoy! **optional and encouraged to wrap in cooked bacon before putting in oven