Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Authentic Enchilada Recipe

Want to bring some authentic Latin flavors into your home to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month? Try these delicious Enchiladas Verdes.

Enchiladas Verdes Recipe

Courtesy Chef Marisela Godinez. El Mesón, Austin, TX

Ingredients

3.5 lbs of fresh green tomatillos

1-2 serrano peppers

1 white onion

2 lbs of chicken breast

1 whole garlic fresh

1 pound of Monterrey cheese

1 small queso fresco

Crema Mexicana (sour cream)

1 package of white corn tortillas

Olive oil

Salsa Verde

In a shallow cooking pot add the tomatillos previously washed and two serrano peppers, add 1 cup of water, cover and cook until they are very soft and tender (usually their color changes to a more opaque green), set aside and drain excess of water.

In a blender add your tomatillos and one Serrano, three garlic cloves and ¼ of white fresh onion and ½ tsp of kosher salt and blend until very smooth, if the salsa is too thick ad ½ cup of cold water. Test and if you can handle the other Serrano add it.

In a pot add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and heat for two minutes then add the salsa and cook until you see the bobbles that will create disappeared. Test for salt and adjust the seasoning.

Chicken breast

In a cooking pot add 2 liters of water, 2 tbsp of kosher salt, the chicken breast, 2 garlic cloves and 1/3 of white onion. Cook until the chicken is very tender and you can shred it with a fork.

Take the chicken breast out of the broth to drain and cool down. Once cool proceed to shred the chicken, put in a container and add a little of the broth so is not too dry. Cover and place it in a warm place.

Making the enchiladas

In a flat pan add 2 tbsp of olive oil and heat on medium high. Place a corn tortilla flipping at least three-or four times in order to make the tortilla soft – place it on a separate plate. When you have your tortillas ready dip one into the sauce and then place it on your serving plate. Add shredded chicken-in the middle and pour a bit of salsa and then fold like a quesadilla.

Make two or three the same way and the top with more salsa, garnish with queso fresco, fine shredded Romain lettuce and a drizzle of sour cream.