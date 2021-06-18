Celebrate Juneteenth with Black Artists Marketplace this weekend

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) -- An Eastern North Carolina man is facing charges after deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said he tried to extort money from his grandfather by saying he had been kidnapped.

Deputies responded to 3639 Alvin Road in Grimesland on Thursday at 3 a.m. to a reported kidnapping. Someone called Jeremy Nichols' grandfather and said he had been kidnapped, according to deputies.