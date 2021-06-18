Celebrate Juneteenth with Black Artists Marketplace this weekend

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Sharpton condemns Honolulu police shooting of Black man
NC man tried to get granddad to pay drug debt in fake kidnapping, deputies say
Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities
Lee County deputies serving warrant stumble on grow operation, nearly $350,000 worth of marijuana
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Delta variant: What if I’m vaccinated?
Video
Top Stories
More people are now eligible for NC’s 1st $1 million vaccine lottery drawing
Video
Top Stories
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities
Video
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could benefit US even as vaccinations slow
Video
Blacks, Latinos see biggest gains in week after unveiling of NC’s $1 million vaccine lottery
Video
COVID-19 case numbers are down in Wake County but exposures are up
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
System in Gulf of Mexico likely to strengthen to tropical storm, dump rain on NC
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Microburst looking like tornado hits near NC coast
Video
Tropical depression off NC’s coast is 1 of 3 systems being monitored
Video
Tropical Storm Bill forms off NC coast; could strengthen Tuesday
Video
90s, humidity, tropical rain all returning to central North Carolina
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Delta variant: What if I’m vaccinated?
Video
Top Stories
NC firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would’ve allowed concealed carry in NC churches that meet on school property
Video
IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks
Video
Neighborhood heroes alert family to burning home
Video
With moratorium ending, more than 8 million households face foreclosure or eviction
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NCAA memo: Emmert tells schools to act on NIL or he will
Top Stories
Wolfpack latest ACC hopeful at rare baseball title
NFL holding its inaugural General Manager Forum next week
Nets, Bucks hope to avoid early exit in Game 7 on Saturday
Analysis: US women look to add depth on Olympic hoops roster
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Celebrate Juneteenth with Black Artists Marketplace this weekend
My Carolina
Posted:
Jun 18, 2021 / 03:52 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2021 / 03:52 PM EDT
For more information, visit
blackartistmarketplace.com
Trending Stories
Events Calendar
Rescue teams from NC, Virginia continue search after 3 tubers die, 2 missing after going over dam
Live
90s, humidity, tropical rain all returning to central North Carolina
Video
Live newscasts
NC firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges
Video
Deputy spots fake cop pulling woman over in Durham, arrests him
Video
North Carolina’s most misspelled word according to Google
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories