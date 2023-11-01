CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Carly Bragg
Posted: Nov 1, 2023 / 03:34 PM EDT
Updated: Nov 1, 2023 / 03:34 PM EDT
Exercise equipment, gym accessories, workout tech and more — we rounded up the best fitness gifts for treating someone who loves staying active.
From the absolutely gorgeous 12 Days of Christmas Dutch Oven to the Santa Claus Platter, the Noël Collection has all the cookware you need to cook in style.
Know someone who can’t go without their daily cup of joe? We curated a collection of the best coffee gifts, from espresso machines to mugs and more.
Host
The My Carolina Story