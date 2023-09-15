CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Amber Freeman
Posted: Sep 15, 2023 / 02:32 PM EDT
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 / 02:32 PM EDT
From pink Barbie-inspired dresses to outfits that are Kenough, there’s gear available to bring your Barbie dreams to life in time for Halloween.
Whether you’re in the market for onesies, rompers, or separates, check out M and A by Monica and Andy at Walmart.
Our resident DIY expert, Beth Allen, founder of HIP Chicks (Home Improvement Project Chicks), explains how to weatherize your windows.
Host
The My Carolina Story