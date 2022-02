MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — Searchers found a debris field in the ocean off North Carolina where a small plane carrying eight people went down Sunday night, the Coast Guard said Monday.

Watchstanders received a report of a possible downed aircraft about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) east of Drum Inlet from a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic controller on Sunday, the Coast Guard said. The air traffic controller reported that the aircraft was behaving erratically on radar, then disappeared from the radar screen.