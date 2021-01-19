Celebrity chef Arian Daguin makes duck cabbage soup for National Soup Month

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Breakup is catalyst for Lee County murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says
New, free COVID-19 testing site planned for Wendell this week
12 in National Guard removed from inauguration security after FBI vetting
Video
End of eviction moratorium looms over NC families
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
VIDEO: Snow falls at Hyco Lake in Person County; some flakes seen in Triangle
Video
Top Stories
NASA scientist discusses global temperatures and weather extremes
Video
2020 ties for the warmest year on record, according to NASA
Video
Winter weather leads to closures, schedule changes for some central NC school systems
Video
Snow falls in Roxboro, Holly Springs; most areas of Triangle get rain
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
12 in National Guard removed from inauguration security after FBI vetting
Video
Top Stories
City, county offices closed as downtown Raleigh braces for possible armed protests
Video
Top Stories
President Trump delivers recorded farewell address
Video
Gov. Cooper, Dr. Cohen witness healthcare workers, individuals 65+ receive COVID-19 vaccine at UNC
Video
NC lawyer waits to see if Trump grants pardons to his clients
Video
President Trump declares Friday ‘National Sanctity of Human Life Day’ on anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75
Top Stories
Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera
John Bradford named North Carolina FC head coach
Leicester piles more misery on Chelsea to go top of EPL
NCFC, head coach Dave Sarachan part ways days after decision to compete in lower division
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Celebrity chef Arian Daguin makes duck cabbage soup for National Soup Month
My Carolina
Posted:
Jan 19, 2021 / 04:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2021 / 04:19 PM EST
For more recipes, visit
dartagnan.com
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Baby found with mother’s body in parked vehicle in Missouri
Video
President Trump delivers recorded farewell address
Video
Durham man being held under $3.5M bond on rape, kidnapping charges
Wake County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist opens — but website, phone lines crash
Video
Durham County sheriff’s ‘ghost’ cruiser causes controversy
Video
12 arrested after highway blocked, ‘BLM’ painted on pavement in Seattle protest
Video
Moderna reveals how long its COVID-19 vaccine may last
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories