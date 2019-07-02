Chapel Hill-based duo set to take the Clayton Center stage in August

(Sponsored Content)

Violet Bell is making a return to North Carolina on their current tour. The folk duo has concerts planned in Clayton, West Jefferson, and Greensboro in the coming weeks.

Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez have been performing together since 2016. The following year they released their first EP, Dream the Wheel, and have been touring and sharing their music ever since. During the pair’s rise to prominence they’ve performed at historic events such as the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival, Old Time Radio Hour, and more, which makes their upcoming performance at the Clayton Center even more special.

“Ross channels the spirit of Eva Cassidy, and Ruiz-Lopez’s violin performance is chocolate,” said Michael Johnathon, from WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour. “A very beautiful canvas of earthy, acoustic music, with some of the best arrangements I have heard on this show…Absolutely gorgeous.”

Violet Bell is set to release their debut album, Honey in My Heart, later this year. You can check out some of their songs and read more about their musical journey here.

The folk duo’s performance at the Clayton Center is scheduled for Thursday, August 8th at 7:30 PM. For $10 extra dollars fans can enjoy a pre-show reception starting at 6:30 PM. Light appetizers will be served and there will be a cash bar. Attendees will also get a chance to learn about the 2019-2020 Palladian Series. You can buy tickets here.

