CHEER Live Rolls into Raleigh this Summer

Joanna sits down with Netflix star & Head Cheerleading Coach at Navarro College, Monica Aldama, to hear about her turn in the limelight and the exciting opportunity to see her talented athletes in the Triangle at the Red Hat Amphitheatre in July.

