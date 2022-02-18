CHEER Live Rolls into Raleigh this Summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Masks will no longer be required in Wake County effective Feb. 25 at 5 p.m., leaders announced on Friday.

The county government is lifting its mandate along with Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Rolesville, and Zebulon. Morrisville leaders are currently consulting their board about rolling back their mandate. Apex, Cary, Holly Springs, Wendell, and Wake Forest had already done away with theirs.