Hammertoes, bunions and ingrown toenails are extremely painful. Some people deal with these issues for years without getting surgery and the process of getting surgery brings up a lot of questions. The Foot and Ankle Associates of North Carolina have made it easier for future patients to have information.

The most common surgeries that are performed at the Foot and Ankle Associates of NC are for Hammertoes, bunions, ingrown toenails, calluses, wart removals and bone spurs.