Classroom 911: Blast off for Space Week with these learning tools for kids

The experts from FamilyEntourage.com are helping us celebrate SPACE WEEK! Hear how you can incorporate space- related learning into virtual school this week, and some local organizations offering some virtual intergalactic experiences this week.

Local Events:

Stargazing from Home- One of the positive things that has come out of the pandemic is companies developing amazing resources for families to support learning from home. Morehead Planetarium has a whole curated page Morehead at Home with 360 degree planetarium videos, educational videos, and a virtual skywatching.

NC State University’s Science House has also created The Science House Express. It has STEM virtual content for K-12 students, parents and educators. Your family can blastoff with It is Rocket Science straw rocket experiment and hear from Ashby Scruggs, President of the High Powered Rocketry Club NC State University. You can also Size Up the Solar System with Dr. Kathryn Stack Morgan, a research scientist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.