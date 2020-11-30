Classroom 911: Brain breaks and homework helpers to strengthen the minds of your little learners

Whether your child is in the classroom, studying at home through distance learning or in the hybrid model, all students can benefit from cognitive breaks – homework helpers and toys that aid in curriculum-based learning.



There are plenty of board games, tech toys, STEM and art kits that you may already use that can assist with what your child is learning at home and in the classroom. Now that most parents have had parent-teacher conferences, parents should have an indication of where students’ skills lie and where there is room for improvement in learning.

Marianne Szymanski, President of Toy Tips, Author of “Toy Tips: A Parent’s Essential Guide to Smart Toy Choices” and creator of Parenting Hints Magazine, has been researching and testing toys for more than 2 decades in search of those that offer developmental skills.