Classroom 911 : Healthy Back-to-School lunch ideas, recipes

Parents are now working all full-time teachers and cafeteria workers! Registered Dietician, Alice Smith, is back with me today to help us get creative in the kitchen when lunchtime comes.

Try out these healthy recipes this week:

Sweet potato chips:

-Sweet potatoes

-Olive Oil

-Himalayan Salt

Slice sweet potatoes thinly with a mandolin slicer or knife. Coat both sides with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt. Lay on a baking sheet and bake at 425 for 20-25 minutes or until crispy.

Smoothie:

-½ frozen banana

-1 cup milk of choice

-Handful of spinach

-¼ avocado

-1 cup frozen blueberries

-½ cup frozen strawberries

-1-2 Tbsp peanut butter

-Sprinkle cinnamon

Blend together until smooth. If fruit is not frozen add ice. Enjoy!

No bake chocolate chip energy bites:

-1 cup oats

-¾ cup peanut butter

-½ – ¾ cup dark chocolate chips (I use 85% bar pulsed in the food processor)

-2 tbsp chia seeds

-1 tsp vanilla extract

-Sprinkle cinnamon

-¼ cup honey (I used a little less)

Optional ingredients: ½ cup shredded coconut, ¼ cup ground flaxseed, raisins



Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined then chill in the fridge for 1-2 hours. Roll into 1 inch balls. Refrigerate in a sealed container or freeze. Enjoy!