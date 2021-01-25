Classroom 911: Ideas for National Puzzle Day

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
More testing needed to better understand how widespread COVID-19 variants are, officials say
Deputies ‘justified’ in killing robbery suspect at North Carolina Zoo 1 year ago, district attorney says
Video
Orange County hasn’t received 1st dose allotment of COVID-19 vaccine in 3 weeks
Video
Many in central NC begin receiving 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Meteorologist Bill Reh on the 21-year anniversary of central NC’s record winter storm
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Snow falls at Hyco Lake in Person County; some flakes seen in Triangle
Video
NASA scientist discusses global temperatures and weather extremes
Video
2020 ties for the warmest year on record, according to NASA
Video
Winter weather leads to closures, schedule changes for some central NC school systems
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Deputies ‘justified’ in killing robbery suspect at North Carolina Zoo 1 year ago, district attorney says
Video
Top Stories
Orange County hasn’t received 1st dose allotment of COVID-19 vaccine in 3 weeks
Video
Top Stories
Police release new details about body found in Durham neighborhood
Video
High-risk military beneficiaries 16 and older can now receive COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Bragg
Video
Pregnant woman among 6 killed in ‘mass murder’
Video
Navy SEAL sentenced in Fort Bragg Green Beret’s death
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Southern Hills to replace Trump National for ’22 PGA
Top Stories
Wolfpack hopes to end 4-game skid at home against Wake Forest
Thomas keeps Citi sponsorship with money donated to LGBTQ
Cactus League asks MLB to delay spring training due to COVID
CDC publishes paper on NFL’s efforts to play 2020 season
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Classroom 911: Ideas for National Puzzle Day
My Carolina
Posted:
Jan 25, 2021 / 03:07 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2021 / 03:07 PM EST
For more information, visit
devotedlydaddy.com
Healthy Living
Worries about NC ballot security overshadow disputed House race
Video
More Healthy Living
Trending Stories
Love for old houses turns Cary mom’s casual hobby into a booming business
Video
4 girls arrested after 15-year-old girl dies following fight, stabbing inside Walmart
Video
Haven’t received your second stimulus payment? Here’s how to trace it
Video
20-year-old injured in shooting at Fayetteville house party
Police release new details about body found in Durham neighborhood
Video
Girl dead after 2 NC children abandoned in Mississippi; mom in custody, dad on the run
Thousands of NC COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled after state diverts doses
Click here for full list of trending stories