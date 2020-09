After a few weeks of virtual learning, parents have certainly figured out that there is an easy and a hard way to get school done. Today, as we kick off our Classroom 911 series, we are talking to an expert about ways we can troubleshoot our current setup, and (hopefully) set the rest of the semester up for success.

Today, Dr. Kristen Wynns from Wynns Family Psychology offers some fixes for those common mistakes we’re all experiencing– from distracted kids, to low morale.