College tours expected to bring thousands of students to NC this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. – As the school year comes to an end, millions of high school students across the country are getting ready for a summer of college visits, research, and more. Every year, North Carolina’s collection of prestigious higher education institutions make it one of the most popular destinations for rising juniors and seniors. Located right at the epicenter of the state’s educational hotbed is Saint Augustine’s University, making it a “must-see” for anyone interested in pursuing a degree in the Tar Heel State.

In recent years, Saint Augustine’s University has continued to expand on its already stellar reputation. The school’s prime location (nestled right into the heart of downtown Raleigh), expansive course list, and strong alumni base have all contributed to making it one of the best regional colleges in the south, according to list put out by usnews.com.

“The small class sizes and engaging professors formed an amazing learning environment for me to perform well in the classroom,” says Justin Williams, who graduated from SAU in 2014. “Saint Augustine’s University put me in a position to go to Graduate School for free, obtain a Master’s in Computer Science, and ultimately land a career as a Cyber Security Engineer. I can honestly say; I am where I am because of Saint Aug!”

In a bustling city like Raleigh, North Carolina, it’s easy for colleges to blend together. However, SAU’s dedicated staff have made it their priority to go above and beyond what other universities are doing. That focus is made clear through programs like this month’s Enrollment Day. The SAU family understands that picking a college is a big step and the application process can often be overwhelming. That’s why they’re holding this event to reward enthusiastic students and their families with the chance to expedite the process. The events will be held on June 22nd and 29th on campus. Professors and counselors will be on-hand to answer questions about everything from campus life to admission requirements. Attendees should bring their transcript and test scores. You can read more about the event here.

Student Orientation, Advising and Registration (SOAR) Enrollment DAYS

When: Saturday, June 22nd or Saturday, June 29th (8 AM – 12 PM)

Where: St. Augustine’s University (1315 Oakwood Avenue Raleigh, NC 27610)

SAU also separates itself from other universities through its strong relationships with organizations and agencies around the state. This affords students the opportunity to gain real-world, professional experience in whatever field they’re studying. Those strong relationships don’t just benefit SAU and its students – but the community as a whole. Earlier this month Saint Augustine’s University hosted the 20th North Carolina Special Olympics. The university hosted more than 1,500 athletes for the event which was hailed as a massive success.

