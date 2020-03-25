Coping with the Coronavirus: Resources for Adults Practicing Social Distancing

If you’re looking for resources to help beat Cabin Fever while we’re all social distancing, you’ve come to the right place! COVID-19 has caused widespread business, event and activity closures – so here are some great websites, videos and resources to help you survive and thrive in our “New Normal.”

FEELING ANXIOUS, SCARED or OVERWHELMED?

INTERVIEW – For those of us not used to working at home, Cole Baker-Bagwell (of Cool Audrey Business Consulting) shares tips for staying on task with all of the distractions that home and kids can offer.

INTERVIEW – Dr. Kristen Wynns, Author and Psychologist, shares helpful information for those of us struggling with all the changes and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis. We also talked with her about keeping our sanity while we’re stuck at home with the entire family. Check that out HERE.

INTERVIEW – Becca Ingle, a local travel writer (& enthusiast), knows the heartbreak of having to cancel vacation plans due to the COVID-19 health crisis. She’s got some helpful tips on getting your money back and a safe time to wait before you try to re-schedule your dream trip.

STAY ACTIVE:

Workouts:

Yoga:

Triangle Rock Club – Live streaming FREE fitness & yoga classes

YogaWorks – Online yoga classes with a 14-day free trial

Down Dog App – Free yoga, HIIT and barre classes through March 2020.

SkyTing – Online yoga classes with a free 7-day trial

Barre:

The Bar Method – Online barre classes plus some free workouts via Instagram. Sign up for a 14 day free trial.

Physique 57 – Online barre classes offering a 7-day free trial

Barre3 – Online barre classes with a 15-day free trial

Pilates:

Blogilates – Free workout videos, challenges and plans

Pilates Anytime – Access to over 3,000 Pilates classes with 15-day free trial

FIND TIME TO RELAX:

Looking for shows to binge? Here are some great recommendations from our CBS17 team

Meditation/Mindfulness Apps for your Phone:

Headspace (App)

Insight Timer (App)

Calm (App)

21-day Meditation Experience from Deepak Chopra (App)

EXPLORE ARTS & CULTURE:

GET CREATIVE:

AR Workshop, with locations in Raleigh and Cary, is offering DIY To-Go Kits for all ages. Options range from $25 to $45 and are available for pick-up.

Need Help Getting Connected?

Spectrum is offering 2 months of free internet service, and waiving installation fees for households with Pre-K to 12th grade or college students who need remote education.

Call 1-855-243-8892 to sign up for this offer.