Coping with the Coronavirus: Resources for Adults Practicing Social Distancing

If you’re looking for resources to help beat Cabin Fever while we’re all social distancing, you’ve come to the right place! COVID-19 has caused widespread business, event and activity closures – so here are some great websites, videos and resources to help you survive and thrive in our “New Normal.”
FEELING ANXIOUS, SCARED or OVERWHELMED?
INTERVIEW – For those of us not used to working at home, Cole Baker-Bagwell (of Cool Audrey Business Consulting) shares tips for staying on task with all of the distractions that home and kids can offer.
INTERVIEW – Dr. Kristen Wynns, Author and Psychologist, shares helpful information for those of us struggling with all the changes and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis. We also talked with her about keeping our sanity while we’re stuck at home with the entire family. Check that out HERE.
INTERVIEW – Becca Ingle, a local travel writer (& enthusiast), knows the heartbreak of having to cancel vacation plans due to the COVID-19 health crisis. She’s got some helpful tips on getting your money back and a safe time to wait before you try to re-schedule your dream trip.
STAY ACTIVE:
Workouts:
- Kaisa Fit Videos (on Facebook) – Daily at home workouts you can do with little to no equipment and on your own schedule.
- Nike Training Club is offering premium access for FREE “until further notice”
- Fitness Blender – Free cardio, strength and stretch workout videos
- Tone It U – Daily online workouts with a 7-day free trial
- Beachbody – Online classes with a 14-day free trial
- Les Mills FREE On Demand Content
- ObéFitness – Live fitness classes with a 30-day free trial (code ATHOME)
- CrossFit – Free at-home workout videos, including single exercises and drills
- The Sculpt Society – Online cardio and sculpting workouts with a 14-day free trial
- NEOU – Various live, on-demand workouts with a 30-day free trial.
- P.volve – Streamed functional movement workouts with a 30-day free trial (use code ONEPVOLVE)
- Fhitting Room – On demand HIIT and strength workouts with a 30-day free trial
Yoga:
- Triangle Rock Club – Live streaming FREE fitness & yoga classes
- YogaWorks – Online yoga classes with a 14-day free trial
- Down Dog App – Free yoga, HIIT and barre classes through March 2020.
- SkyTing – Online yoga classes with a free 7-day trial
Barre:
- The Bar Method – Online barre classes plus some free workouts via Instagram. Sign up for a 14 day free trial.
- Physique 57 – Online barre classes offering a 7-day free trial
- Barre3 – Online barre classes with a 15-day free trial
Pilates:
- Blogilates – Free workout videos, challenges and plans
- Pilates Anytime – Access to over 3,000 Pilates classes with 15-day free trial
FIND TIME TO RELAX:
- Looking for shows to binge? Here are some great recommendations from our CBS17 team
- Meditation/Mindfulness Apps for your Phone:
- Headspace (App)
- Insight Timer (App)
- Calm (App)
- 21-day Meditation Experience from Deepak Chopra (App)
EXPLORE ARTS & CULTURE:
- BroadwayHD is offering a free 7-day trial to watch performances from Broadway, the West End, and other elite venues around the world to your heart’s content from your living room.
- Virtual Tour of Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland
- Virtual tour of the famous Irish geological landmark, the Cliffs of Moher.
- Explore 5 National Parks with Google’s online program called “The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks“.
- Lovers of the Arts can explore 11 theatrical stages around the world with help from Google
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a different opera production each day
GET CREATIVE:
- AR Workshop, with locations in Raleigh and Cary, is offering DIY To-Go Kits for all ages. Options range from $25 to $45 and are available for pick-up.
Need Help Getting Connected?
Spectrum is offering 2 months of free internet service, and waiving installation fees for households with Pre-K to 12th grade or college students who need remote education.
Call 1-855-243-8892 to sign up for this offer.