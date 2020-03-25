Coping with the Coronavirus: Resources for Adults Practicing Social Distancing

My Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking for resources to help beat Cabin Fever while we’re all social distancing, you’ve come to the right place! COVID-19 has caused widespread business, event and activity closures – so here are some great websites, videos and resources to help you survive and thrive in our “New Normal.”

FEELING ANXIOUS, SCARED or OVERWHELMED?

INTERVIEW – For those of us not used to working at home, Cole Baker-Bagwell (of Cool Audrey Business Consulting) shares tips for staying on task with all of the distractions that home and kids can offer.
INTERVIEW – Dr. Kristen Wynns, Author and Psychologist, shares helpful information for those of us struggling with all the changes and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis. We also talked with her about keeping our sanity while we’re stuck at home with the entire family. Check that out HERE.
INTERVIEW – Becca Ingle, a local travel writer (& enthusiast), knows the heartbreak of having to cancel vacation plans due to the COVID-19 health crisis. She’s got some helpful tips on getting your money back and a safe time to wait before you try to re-schedule your dream trip.

STAY ACTIVE:

Workouts:
  • Kaisa Fit Videos (on Facebook) – Daily at home workouts you can do with little to no equipment and on your own schedule.
  • Nike Training Club is offering premium access for FREE “until further notice”
  • Fitness Blender – Free cardio, strength and stretch workout videos
  • Tone It U – Daily online workouts with a 7-day free trial
  • Beachbody – Online classes with a 14-day free trial
  • Les Mills FREE On Demand Content
  • ObéFitness – Live fitness classes with a 30-day free trial (code ATHOME)
  • CrossFit – Free at-home workout videos, including single exercises and drills
  • The Sculpt Society – Online cardio and sculpting workouts with a 14-day free trial
  • NEOU – Various live, on-demand workouts with a 30-day free trial.
  • P.volve – Streamed functional movement workouts with a 30-day free trial (use code ONEPVOLVE)
  • Fhitting Room – On demand HIIT and strength workouts with a 30-day free trial
Yoga:
  • Triangle Rock Club – Live streaming FREE fitness & yoga classes
  • YogaWorks – Online yoga classes with a 14-day free trial
  • Down Dog App – Free yoga, HIIT and barre classes through March 2020.
  • SkyTing – Online yoga classes with a free 7-day trial
Barre:
  • The Bar Method – Online barre classes plus some free workouts via Instagram. Sign up for a 14 day free trial.
  • Physique 57 – Online barre classes offering a 7-day free trial
  • Barre3 – Online barre classes with a 15-day free trial
Pilates:
  • Blogilates – Free workout videos, challenges and plans
  • Pilates Anytime – Access to over 3,000 Pilates classes with 15-day free trial

FIND TIME TO RELAX:

  • Looking for shows to binge? Here are some great recommendations from our CBS17 team
  • Meditation/Mindfulness Apps for your Phone:
  • Headspace (App)
  • Insight Timer (App)
  • Calm (App)
  • 21-day Meditation Experience from Deepak Chopra (App)

EXPLORE ARTS & CULTURE:

GET CREATIVE:

  • AR Workshop, with locations in Raleigh and Cary, is offering DIY To-Go Kits for all ages. Options range from $25 to $45 and are available for pick-up.

Need Help Getting Connected?

Spectrum is offering 2 months of free internet service, and waiving installation fees for households with Pre-K to 12th grade or college students who need remote education.
Call 1-855-243-8892 to sign up for this offer. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Healthy Living

More Healthy Living

Trending Stories