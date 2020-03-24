Coping with the Coronavirus: Resources for Parents & Kids

If you’re looking for resources to help entertain and educate your kids while schools are closed, you’ve come to the right place! COVID-19 has caused widespread school, event and activity closures – so here are some great websites, videos and resources to help your family navigate our “New Normal.”
TALKING TO YOUR KIDS:
INTERVIEW – Dr. Stephanie Davis, the Physician in Chief at UNC Children’s gives us real answers on how to talk to your kids, important behaviors to reinforce, any symptoms to keep an eye on during this health pandemic.
INTERVIEW – Author and Psychologist, Dr. Kristen Wynns, is back in studio today to help parents have an honest conversation with their kids about Coronavirus that wont scare them. We also talked with her about finding peace and harmony while the entire family is stuck at home together. Watch that conversation HERE.
LEARNING FROM HOME:
- ABC Mouse (Website or App) – Free memberships available for students learning from home in response to COVID-19 closures (use SCHOOL CODE: 7771). Full online curriculum for students age 2 – 8 – includes reading, math, science, art and games.
- ABC Ya – This website is home to dozens of games and free content for kids to play and learn – Pre-K to 6th grade.
- Brainchild – This SHOW on Netflix also gives you access to a downloadable curriculum that corresponds with the episodes.
- BrainPOP – BrainPOP is here to help you and your curious learners stay informed and on-track with free access during school closures. This site covers a wide-range of subjects including math, science, health, engineering and more.
- BusyToddler.com – This blogger has created a Homeschool Preschool Guide for those of you keeping toddlers or Pre-K students at home. Lots of “play” based activities that teach skills, and reinforce fundamentals they’ve already been learning. You can purchase the “plan” or just get ideas about activities to try at home.
- DLTK’s Growing Together – This website features a variety of printable mini-books for kids who are still mastering reading.
- DreamBox – They are currently offering a 90-day FREE trial for students stuck at home. This creative website turns math into a game and develops mental math strategies (no pencil or paper needed)
- DiscoveryK12 – Online homeschool platform & curriculum for Pre-K to 12th grade with courses in Language Arts, Reading/Literature, Math, Science, History/Social Studies, Visual/Performing Arts, and Physical Education. Access the teaching materials for FREE or sign up to have the program track, grade and update your child’s progress.
- eSpark Learning – Free access to reading and math activities your kids will love. Content is available on all devices and perfect for kids K – 5.
- Hooked on Phonics – Help your kids learn to read. For a limited time, your first month is $1 getting you access to digital learning resources PLUS monthly in-home books and workbooks.
- K5 Learning – Reading and Math for Kindergarten to Grade 5
- Khan Academy – Free Resources available online in math, science, arts/humanities and test prep (SAT, LSAT, etc.) The company is also hosting daily (9am PST/12pm EST weekdays) live streams on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for students, parents and teachers navigating school closures. Kids age 2-7 can also check out their Khan Academy Kids App for FREE – available for download in your app store.
- Kids Master Skills – Free resources and printable take-home packets to help with writing, scissor skills and more.
- KiwiCo – This company sends fun and enriching science and art projects to your door to help them explore engineering, design, geography, art and more. They have projects for all ages, abilities, and interests. Save 15% now using the code LEARN.
- LearnZillion – This website offers short (3-10 minute) videos to help walk students (& parents) through all levels of math and English Language Learning.
- Letterland (Website or App) – Kindergarten through 2nd grade phonics and letter learning. Free download in App Stores in response to COVID-19 school closures.
- Math-Drills.com – Math Worksheets for all levels.
- MathPlayground.com – No registration or login required– just start playing. Educational math games available for grades 1-6. (If you want Ad-free learning, they’re offering 50% off with code MARCH2020)
- MobyMax – Free help to find and fix learning gaps with differentiated learning in all K-8 subjects. Pinpoint missing skills and map student progress with quick formative assessments.
- Monster Math (iTunes App) – Fun and interactive math games for kids 5+.
- Newsela – The company is offering complimentary access to all their content to assist with teaching English, Science and Social Studies until 2020. You may need to get your teacher involved in this one – but once they create a class account it is easy to explore all of the content and resources which are designed to match-up with school teaching curriculum.
- New York City Dept. of Education Learn-At-Home Resources – Many states have creates learning portals that can be accessed remotely, including New York City. Their website has resources for students of all ages and are good for students with or without computer access.
- PBS Learning Media – Free access to educational videos and shows for kids of all ages (Pre-K to High School) They have even curated a collection of resources for parents and students learning from home broken down by grade level.
- Planes and Balloons – This website has tons of resources and worksheets for kids Pre-K to 8th grade (including Algebra and Geometry). They also have a ton of seasonal worksheets to use different times of the year to make things fun and interesting.
- Prodigy – This online game uses Math and adventure to help kids learn. Great for grades 1-8
- Read Works – FREE content, curriculum, and tools to power teaching and learning from Kindergarten to 12th Grade featuring digital classes and printable worksheets.
- Scholastic – Free day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking and growing for Kindergarten through Grade 9
- Starfall (Website or App) – Educational games and lessons for Pre-K through grade 3.
- Stories.Audible.com – Audible has created a Free App in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The app houses a variety of children’s stories for all ages up to teens. (LEARN MORE)
- SpellingTraining.com – Free online spelling training & games for grades 1 to 4.
- Super Teacher Worksheets – Free worksheets for all grades.
- TeachingMama.org – Tons of resources and activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Plus, she shares ideas and activities to keep the kids happy and busy.
- Weather Homeschool – If your kids love weather and science, a meteorologist friend of mine from Virginia is hosting “Weather Homeschool” every day. He’s posting fun, educational videos for kids to better understand the science behind weather. He’s a really smart, funny guy and the science demonstrations are always cool to see – so check it out!
- WorksheetFun.com – This website has hundreds of FREE printable worksheets for Pre-K through 1st grade learning.
- Xtra Math (Website or App) – A free program that helps students master addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division facts. They may already be using the App at school — so you may need a code from the teacher. If not, you can create a free account.
Need Help Getting Connected?
Spectrum is offering 2 months of free internet service, and waiving installation fees for households with Pre-K to 12th grade or college students who need remote education.
Call 1-855-243-8892 to sign up for this offer.
EDUCATIONAL YOUTUBE PROGRAMS:
Elementary Level-
- Brain Stuff – HowStuffWorks
- Course Hero
- Crash Course Kids
- Flocabulary
- Full Time Kid
- Houston Zoo
- Kids Learning Tube
- Make Me Genius
- Minute Earth
- Nat Geo Kids
- Overly Sarcastic Productions
- SciShow Kids
- Simple History
- Smart Girls
- The Brain Scoop
Middle/High School –
- ASAP Science
- Crash Course
- How Stuff Works
- Kahn Academy
- Mike Likes Science
- Minute Physics
- NPR’s Skunk Bear
- PBS Digital Studios
- SciShow
- See U in History
- Smithsonian Channel
- Socratica
- Ted
- The Spangler Effect
Need MORE? Here are a few helpful resources we’ve come across in our research if you’re looking for more ideas and feedback from other parents & teachers.
GET CREATIVE:
- Create a COVID-19 Time Capsule with the entire family using this FREE printable workbook.
- Go on a TEDDY BEAR HUNT in your neighborhood. Before you go, check out the book “We’re Going On A Bear Hunt” read aloud HERE by the Author, Michael Rosen.
- Create your own DIY Easter egg hunt in your neighborhood.
- Marbles Kids Museum “Daily Dose of Play” on YouTube – While the museum is closed, the staff is working to share fun, creative, educational and engaging projects and lessons for kids.
- Knack: DIY Craft Studio is offering weekly pick up kits for various DIY projects — eveything from earrings to home decor.
- Wine & Design Apex is offering “Take Home Paint Kits” that you can order online ( $15 for a mini paint kit and $25 for a large paint kit,PLUS Buy 4 Kits, Get 1 Free!)
- The Nurtured Nest is offering FREE Mini Virtual Classes to help with everyday struggles like picky eaters and pantry organization.
- Carolina Ballet Performance Videos – See some of their most memorable past performances for free. Let you kids experience the magic and wonder of live performance art — from the comfort of home.
- The Painted Farmer is selling Paint Party Kits to entertain your kids. There are tons of design options with FREE delivery, virtual instruction and everything you need to complete some fun painting projects.
- Darlin’ Designs Baking Co. is selling DIY cooking decorating kits for families and sharing daily instructional videos to show step-by-step decorating instructions and tips. (Kits are limited while supplies last)
- McHarper Manor – Free Daily Art Tutorials including shopping lists, and step-by-step instructions.
- Disney World Virtual Field Trip on YouTube – Check out some of Disney’s most popular (and educational) rides including Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.
- Know a Science Lover? This BLOG has two weeks worth of fun science experiments for you and your little scientists to try out at home. And this WEBSITE offers a growing list (60+) of science experiments you can try with things laying around your house.
- Little Miss Ann – This children’s musician has created a fun Playtime Playlist and is doing multiple live music classes for kids during the week (M/W/F at 11:00 a.m. EST).
GET ACTIVE:
- Dance Ascension is offering FREE Virtual Dance Classes for all ages and levels streaming on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
- Growga is offering online streaming classes for kids & families (6pm Wednesdays, 10am Saturdays). They also have pre-recorded classes, free audio relaxation and meditation exercises and free activities for families to do together at home.
- Life Time Fitness has free Family Workout videos online — HIIT, Meditation, Yoga & more
- Beachbody Kids Workouts on VIMEO – The trainers behind BeachBody’s most successful programs have teamed up to create kid-friendly workout videos to keep them active.
- P.E. with Joe (The Body Coach) on YouTube
- Cosmic Kids Yoga on YouTube
- “Get Moving” by Disney Family on YouTube combines activity and your favorite Disney movies and characters
- Go Noodle on YouTube
- Full 25 Minute Workout for Kids on YouTube
- Les Mills Born to Move FREE On Demand Video
EXPLORE THE WORLD:
- Virtual Tour of Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland
- Virtual tour of the famous Irish geological landmark, the Cliffs of Moher.
- Explore 5 National Parks with Google’s online program called “The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks“.
- Lovers of the Arts can explore 11 theatrical stages around the world with help from Google
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a different opera production each day.
- Disney previously launched Google Street View imagery of Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California. ( YouTube is also filled with rollercoaster ride recordings from the Incredicoaster at Disney’s California Adventure park to the “Frozen” Ever After ride at Walt Disney World. )
- The Monterey, CA, aquarium is giving visitors a virtual look at its colorful sea creatures via free live camera streaming.
- Google Arts & Culture is offering a free digital tour of the Guggenheim Museum.
- The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History offers 360-degree views of the exhibits.
- The British Museum in London has a free interactive timeline to explore ancient civilizations around the world.
- The Museum of Modern Art offers one free virtual “walk-through” exhibit.
- The Met’s YouTube videos shows their most famous buildings and exhibit spaces.
- The Dalí Museum in Florida lets visitors virtually explore outdoor spaces and many of its gallery areas, hosing works of art by Salvador Dalí.
- NASA’s Space Center Houston app (FREE) lets people explore virtual reality experiences, take astronaut selfies, and follow an audio tour of its educational space center.
- The Picasso Museum offers virtual tours of its courtyards.
- The Louvre offers a few virtual exhibits of its own, and a separate site, YouVisit, has a 360-degree tour of the Paris museum.
IF ALL ELSE FAILS… ENTERTAIN THEM:
- Brainchild – This show on Netflix also gives you access to a downloadable curriculum that corresponds with the episodes with 2 education “level” options.
- Just Add Magic – Amazon Prime Video
- Little By Little Preschool on YouTube – story time, mat play and other creative ideas
- Storytime with Grover on Facebook
- BroadwayHD is offering a free 7-day trial to watch performances from Broadway, the West End, and other elite venues around the world to your heart’s content from your living room.