Coping with the Coronavirus: Resources for Parents & Kids

If you’re looking for resources to help entertain and educate your kids while schools are closed, you’ve come to the right place! COVID-19 has caused widespread school, event and activity closures – so here are some great websites, videos and resources to help your family navigate our “New Normal.”

TALKING TO YOUR KIDS:

INTERVIEW – Dr. Stephanie Davis, the Physician in Chief at UNC Children’s gives us real answers on how to talk to your kids, important behaviors to reinforce, any symptoms to keep an eye on during this health pandemic.

INTERVIEW – Author and Psychologist, Dr. Kristen Wynns, is back in studio today to help parents have an honest conversation with their kids about Coronavirus that wont scare them. We also talked with her about finding peace and harmony while the entire family is stuck at home together. Watch that conversation HERE.

LEARNING FROM HOME:

Need Help Getting Connected?

Spectrum is offering 2 months of free internet service, and waiving installation fees for households with Pre-K to 12th grade or college students who need remote education.

Call 1-855-243-8892 to sign up for this offer.

EDUCATIONAL YOUTUBE PROGRAMS:

Elementary Level-

Brain Stuff – HowStuffWorks

Course Hero

Crash Course Kids

Flocabulary

Full Time Kid

Houston Zoo

Kids Learning Tube

Make Me Genius

Minute Earth

Nat Geo Kids

Overly Sarcastic Productions

SciShow Kids

Simple History

Smart Girls

The Brain Scoop

Middle/High School –

ASAP Science

Crash Course

How Stuff Works

Kahn Academy

Mike Likes Science

Minute Physics

NPR’s Skunk Bear

PBS Digital Studios

SciShow

See U in History

Smithsonian Channel

Socratica

Ted

The Spangler Effect

Need MORE? Here are a few helpful resources we’ve come across in our research if you’re looking for more ideas and feedback from other parents & teachers.

GET CREATIVE:

GET ACTIVE:

EXPLORE THE WORLD:

IF ALL ELSE FAILS… ENTERTAIN THEM: