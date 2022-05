The past two years have shown how much animals give people hope and a sense of purpose. How do you know if the pet you’re welcoming into your family has been cared for properly, and how do you maintain that top-notch care through its life? Dr. Amy Hrin, American Humane national director of special projects and Dr. Laurie Hess, DVM, Diplomate ABVP, Petco director of veterinary medicine and bird care specialist, shares advice.