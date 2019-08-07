Deals, wheels, and customer appeal: Why more and more people are taking the bus

Sponsored Content

The transportation industry is one of the most rapidly changing operations in the world. However, one method of transit has continuously provided reliable and cost-effective service for more than 100 years: the bus. Now, Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) is making public bus access easier than ever.

FAST is rolling out a new semester pass option for students who commute to schools around Fayetteville. The pass will allow participants to use a brand new mobile ticketing software so they can get anywhere in the city with just a swipe of their phone. In the past, 30-day student passes have gone for $30 dollars, but the new option will provide a semester-worth of unlimited rides for just $55. You can learn more about the new convenient, safe, and affordable option on the FAST website.

Not a student? No problem! There are a variety of other packages to help you get from point A to point B without paying an arm and a leg. Check out a few of the pass options and specials below.

Summer Fun Pass

The bus is the perfect option for teenagers commuting to summer jobs, sports practices, or who are just looking for a little more freedom. The summer fun pass is available to riders 18 and under and can be used anytime up until August 31st. Passes can be purchased at the FAST Transit Center (505 Franklin Street Fayetteville, NC 28301) or any of the following Charlie C’s locations:

Eutaw Village

Cedar Creek

Bordeaux

Reilly Road

Sunday Service

What better way is there to spend a Sunday than by relaxing and taking in all of the sights and activities Fayetteville has to offer! FAST Sunday bus routes provide a cheap and affordable way for families to get out of the house and spend some quality time together.

Looking for a new career? FAST is looking for helpful and service-oriented bus operators. Benefits include coverage under the local government employees retirement plan, vacation, sick leave, paid holidays, life insurance, medical and dental insurance and more! Applicants must have a current a minimum of six months experience, a DOT Medical Card, and an NC Class B Commercial Driver’s License for air brakes. Click here to get started on your application today.