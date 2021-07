CHAPEL HILL, NC -- After concerns have built up in the campus community that UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz could be removed, chair of the UNC Board of Trustees' said during Thursday's meeting the board supports Guskiewicz and they plan to work with him to move the University forward.

Concerns began earlier in the week that Guskiewicz might be removed after members of the UNC Faculty Council heard rumors the university was looking for an interim chancellor.