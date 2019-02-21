Disney’s ALADDIN coming to DPAC

(Sponsored Content)

A Disney classic is coming to a stage near you!

SunTrust Broadway at DPAC will perform the hit show ALADDIN later this year at the Durham Performing Arts Center during a run that’s guaranteed to wow audiences with spectacular songs, captivating choreography and unforgettable theatrics.

The magical production has already taken the theater world by storm thanks to its ability to recreate the imaginative spirit of the 1992 animated feature film – no easy task, considering ALADDIN went on to become the most successful film of the year. In order to take on such an iconic project, a production has to have an experienced team at the helm and in that regard, the musical certainly delivers. In addition to classic songs like the Oscar-winning track, “A Whole New World,” ALADDIN boasts new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies) featuring lyrics from fellow Tony winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). You can read more about the big names tied to the production here.

The New York Times calls the musical masterpiece “fabulous! [and] extravagant!” While Newsday hails the production as “An awesome throwback to old-time musical comedy.”

The cast and crew’s creative approach and passionate efforts are enough to appeal to fans and critics of the 1992 film. The stunning performances being delivered on a nightly basis just go to show – there’s no place like the theater.

Great seats go on sale Thursday, March 7th at 10 AM. The production’s run at DPAC will begin Wednesday, October 2nd and run through Saturday, October 26th. You can find the entire list of showtimes on the DPAC website. No children under the age of 5 will be allowed to attend, click here for a full list of rules and policies.

Durham Performing Arts Center

123 Vivian Street

Durham, NC 27701