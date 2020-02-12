DIY: Whip up “Babish’s Butterbeer” at Home

After Binging with Babish creator, Andrew Rae, stopped by our studio we got inspired to try out some of his fiction-based recipes. Since we are big Harry Potter fans in our house, Joanna and her daughter gave Babish’s Butterbeer recipe a try. Check it out:

Here is the full recipe if you want to try it out at home:

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 egg white
  • 2 ounces butterscotch schnapps
  • 1 ounce heavy cream
  • 1 pinch vanilla extract
  • ½ ounces simple syrup
  • Ice
  • Cream soda
  1. Combine egg white, butterscotch schnapps, heavy cream, vanilla extract, simple syrup, and ice into a shaker.
  2. Shake until frothy.
  3. Add half of mixture to a glass with some cream soda.
  4. Serve and enjoy!

