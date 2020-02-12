DIY: Whip up “Babish’s Butterbeer” at Home

After Binging with Babish creator, Andrew Rae, stopped by our studio we got inspired to try out some of his fiction-based recipes. Since we are big Harry Potter fans in our house, Joanna and her daughter gave Babish’s Butterbeer recipe a try. Check it out:
Here is the full recipe if you want to try it out at home:
INGREDIENTS
- 1 egg white
- 2 ounces butterscotch schnapps
- 1 ounce heavy cream
- 1 pinch vanilla extract
- ½ ounces simple syrup
- Ice
- Cream soda
- Combine egg white, butterscotch schnapps, heavy cream, vanilla extract, simple syrup, and ice into a shaker.
- Shake until frothy.
- Add half of mixture to a glass with some cream soda.
- Serve and enjoy!