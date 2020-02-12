DIY: Whip up “Babish’s Butterbeer” at Home

After Binging with Babish creator, Andrew Rae, stopped by our studio we got inspired to try out some of his fiction-based recipes. Since we are big Harry Potter fans in our house, Joanna and her daughter gave Babish’s Butterbeer recipe a try. Check it out:

Here is the full recipe if you want to try it out at home:

INGREDIENTS

1 egg white

2 ounces butterscotch schnapps

1 ounce heavy cream

1 pinch vanilla extract

½ ounces simple syrup

Ice

Cream soda