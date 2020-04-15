Donate Essential Items for Our Healthcare Professionals

SPONSORED CONTENT

During these uncertain times there is one thing that is very certain and that is how thankful we are for all of our essential workers, specifically our medical professionals. Each day these workers are getting up to make our lives a little easier and for that we are beyond thankful.

As the corona virus has infiltrated our daily lives it has also taken its strong hold on our healthcare professionals. At this moment Transitions LifeCare continues to serve nearly 2,000 hospice, palliative care and home health care patients in Central North Carolina.

As the corona virus began to spread and information began to filter to the community, it was clear that there were certain items that could be used as preventative measures to ease the spread of the virus. These items our medical professionals use everyday to make sure they are protected and their workstations are clean. By utilizing these items our medical professionals can ensure that their high-risk patients are less likely to get sick.

You may have heard these items spoken about a lot over the past few weeks but if not, here are the items:

Home-Made Cloth Face Masks

N95 Face Masks

Surgical Masks

Isolation Gowns

Medical Gloves

Anti-Bacterial Gels / Hand Sanitizer

Sanitizing Wipes

Alongside washing their hands diligently these items make sure our medical professions can ensure the safety of their patients. For Transitions LifeCare these items are very important since many of their patients are high risk patients, especially at this time.

The medical professions are being very cautious due to the spread of the corona virus and though Transitions LifeCare is not in ‘crisis mode’ for these items as time goes by it is becoming harder and harder to source these essential items.

A donation of these items can save lives. Help our medical professions protect us and others during these uncertain times.

If you have some of these items that you can donate to Transitions LifeCare you can either bring these items to 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or call 919-210-9452. Our medical professions appreciate your help!