Donate this week at CBS17’s Stock the Sled Toy Drive

Our 2019 Stock the Sled Toy Donation drive has officially begun! Monday December 2nd through Friday December 6th, everyone is encouraged to drop off a toy during regular business hours at these Capital Automotive Group dealership locations: 

Capital Ford       
4900 Capital Blvd.  
Raleigh, NC 27616                                                                 

Capital Chevrolet      
9820 Capital Blvd.    
Wake Forest, NC 27587                                                                     

Capital Mazda 
525 Crossroads Blvd.
Cary, NC 27518                  

Capital Pre-owned Center 
4800 Capital Blvd. 
Raleigh, NC 27616  

Capital Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge  
200 Waterfield Ridge Pl.          
Garner, NC 27529                    

Capital Lincoln    
525 Crossroads Blvd.  
Cary, NC 27518              

University Ford
5001 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.
Durham, NC 27701                                                   

University Pre-owned
102 Ephesus Church Rd.   
Chapel Hill, NC 27517                                     

University Ford North
5331 Roxboro Rd.         
Durham, NC 27712             

University Kia              
5105 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.      
Raleigh, NC 27707                                      

Hillsborough Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram   
259 S. Churton St.          
Hillsborough, NC 27278            

