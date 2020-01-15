Don’t Miss Your Opportunity To Get Tickets

SPONSORED CONTENT

Are you looking for new date night ideas? Do you feel as if you keep doing the same thing? Maybe you are already thinking about your Valentine’s Day plans and are trying to find something new to do besides a nice dinner. Fuquay-Varina Arts Center has a few shows that could spice up your future date nights.

Pride and Prejudice is a classic romance novel that has transcended time. It has been reincarnated through film, television shows and even spin-off books. The Fuquay-Varina Arts Center brings to the stage the Jon Jory adaptation of this iconic novel. The show’s synopsis is below:

All of the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel come to life in this refreshingly fast-paced and engaging new adaptation. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense — but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. In a society where subtle snubs and deceit proliferate, is it possible for Elizabeth and Darcy to look beyond his pride and her prejudice, and to make the best match of all?

You can catch the adaptation of the novel on February 6th, 7th and 8th at 7:30pm at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center.

For Valentine’s Day, The Friends of the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center are offering an after dinner event. Beginning at 8pm, the event features ice-cream, local craft beers, and sweet treats. Tickets are on sale now–it is an event you do not want to miss! See details below for Hearts For Art:

This Fuquay-Varina Arts Center Friends “after dinner” event will be a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day celebration featuring Pints, a local ice cream and beer shop serving homemade ice cream and craft beers, a live jazz trio, coffee, an assortment of sweet treats, and more!

Friday, February 14th, 8 – 11 p.m. The cost: $10 per person.

Fuquay-Varina Arts Center holds numerous shows throughout the year ranging from movies to art classes to full theater productions. The Box Office at the Arts Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10am-5pm and on event evenings, the Box Office opens one hour prior to curtain.

Be sure to check out the Arts Center's schedule so you do not miss the upcoming shows.