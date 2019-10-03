Dozens of new art and performance opportunities coming to Fuquay-Varina

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Fuquay-Varina Arts Center is establishing itself as the city’s go-to destination for live entertainment! The center opened its doors in March of this year and has already seen its fair share of big-name performers. Fuquay-Varina leaders are hoping the new Arts Center blossoms into a creative hub, known for its expansive educational opportunities in addition to its consistently stellar performance lineup. The renovated facility is home to a 294-seat theater, complete with a sound booth and performance support space. The complex also features an art gallery, administrative offices, dance, painting, and digital studios, in addition to four classrooms that are expected to house a variety of visual and performing arts classes.

As we get into the final months of 2019, The Fuquay-Varina Arts Center schedule is heating up. During the next few weeks, audiences will be treated to performances by the authentic Spanish group, Noche Flamenca, The Beatles replica band, Beatlesque, and the American Comedy Awards’ Comic of the Year, Etta May. May is currently headlining the wildly successful Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour and has gained a massive following through her appearances on SiriusXM comedy channels. Click here to see who else is will be performing at the Fuquay Varina Arts Center this year.

Fuquay-Varina Arts Center leaders are beefing up the number of art classes and resources available to residents. That effort is made evident through groups like the Fuquay-Varina Chorale. The chorale is comprised of singers and non-singers who meet once a week to learn music, practice techniques, and share laughter. Click here to learn more about the Chorale and how you can get involved.

Right now, the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center is looking for talented artists who are interested in sharing some of their work with other art lovers in the city. The Arts Center has one exhibition space used to showcase artists. Visual Artists can submit portfolios for display throughout the year. Each submitted proposal must have at least eight digital images, an artist resume, and an exhibition proposal or statement of purpose. Exhibits typically last six to seven weeks. It’s free to submit your work. More information about the proposal requirements can be found here.

Location and Contact Info:

123 East Vance Street

Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Arts Center Director: Maureen Daly

Main Office: 919-567-3920

Box Office: 919-567-3921

Email: info@fvarts.org