Durham holiday events: Light show, toy drive, pictures with Santa

Bull City Holidayz Events

Bull City Reels on Wheels (All Ages)

Saturday, December 5

Rain Date: Sunday, December 13

Movie Times: 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive

Free



Enjoy a holiday themed movie from the comfort of your car! Bull City Reels on Wheels is co-sponsored by the Durham County Memorial Stadium. The December movie will be Home Alone (PG). Food trucks will be onsite. Pre-registration is required.

Register Online: Registration begins Monday, November 23, at 9 a.m.

Only one ticket is needed per car.

Frosty Family Holidayz Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway – Durham Health Department (Ages 0-14)

Saturday, December 12

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Durham County Health Department Parking Lot, 414 E Main Street

Free

Visit Santa and receive a toy at the Frosty Family Holidayz Drive Thru Toy Giveaway. Time slots will be available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Participants must arrive on time to ensure all guests have plenty of time for Santa to greet each car.

Register Online: Registration begins Monday, November 16, at 9 a.m.



Important Registration Information: Pre-registration is required for each child in your car. Please ensure children’s ages are correct in your account when registering – we will do our best to give gifts based on age (while supplies last).

Frosty Family Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway – Holton Career and Resource Center (Ages 0-14)Saturday, December 12

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver Street

Free

Visit Santa and receive a toy at the Frosty Family Holidayz Drive Thru Toy Giveaway. Time slots will be available from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Please be sure to arrive on time so we can ensure all guests have plenty of time for Santa to greet each car.

Register Online: registration begins: Monday, November 16, at 9 a.m.

Important Registration Information: Pre-registration is required for each child in your car. Please ensure children’s ages are correct in your account when registering – we will do our best to give gifts based on age (while supplies last).

Laser Light Show (All Ages)

Saturday, December 19

Rain Date: Sunday, December 20

Start Times: 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., or 9:30 p.m.

Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive

Free

A festive holiday-themed laser light show will give families something new to experience this holiday season! This free drive-in style event will offer music played through your car radio that is matched to the amazing light show viewed out your window. We will offer 3 showings. Pre-registration is required.

Register Online: registration begins: Monday, December 7, at 9 a.m.

Only one ticket is needed per car.

Additional Holiday Events

Virtual Cookies with Santa

Thursday, December 10

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Ages 2-5)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Ages 5-12)

Cost: City Resident: $1.50 Non-City Resident: $6.50

Santa is coming for a virtual visit this year! Participants will enjoy decorating and snacking on cookies while waiting for Santa’s arrival. Santa will read a story, and then spend a few minutes visiting with each child one-on-one.

Register Online: Supplies will need to be picked up from Campus Hills on Wednesday, December 9. Participants will receive an email with instructions by December 7.

Pictures with Santa Squirrel – Canine

Saturday, December 5

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Piney Wood Park Picnic Shelter, 400 E Woodcroft Parkway

Free

Join us to have your canine’s pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a socially distanced way. Your family and canine friend can take pictures with DPR’s former mascots Earl and Pearl Squirrel who will be dressed up like Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pictures will be posted on Facebook for you to download.

Register Online. Preregistration required to permit acceptable social distancing between family groups. When signing up – register one family member. You will then be prompted to enter how many family members will attend (including yourself). Only one sitting per registered family group allowed.

Pictures with Santa Squirrel – Family

Saturday, December 12

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Forest Hills Park Picnic Shelter, 1639 University Drive

Free

Join us to have your kid’s pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a socially distanced way. You and your kids can take pictures with DPR’s former mascots Earl and Pearl Squirrel who will be dressed up like Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pictures will be posted on Facebook for you to download.

Register Online. Preregistration required to permit acceptable social distancing between family groups. When signing up – register one family member. You will then be prompted to enter how many family members will attend (including yourself). Only one sitting per registered family group allowed.