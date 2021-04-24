Family of Andrew Brown Jr. holds press briefing in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The family of Andrew Brown Jr. along with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II are holding a press briefing Saturday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

Rev. Barber is the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

Brown’s family is joined by civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and Pasquotank County NAACP chapter president Keith Rivers.

42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Elizabeth City.