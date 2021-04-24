Family of Andrew Brown Jr. holds press briefing in Elizabeth City

Top Story

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The family of Andrew Brown Jr. along with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II are holding a press briefing Saturday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

Rev. Barber is the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

Brown’s family is joined by civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and Pasquotank County NAACP chapter president Keith Rivers.

42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Elizabeth City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories