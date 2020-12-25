No evidence of shots fired or ‘active shooter’ at Carolina Place Mall, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is no evidence that any shots were fired or that there was an active shooting Thursday at Carolina Place Mall, Pineville Police confirm.

Carolina Place Mall was cleared just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

“Our investigation continues but right now, we do not have evidence that any shots were fired or that there was an active shooter. No injuries,” Pineville Police tweeted.

Multiple agencies methodically searched Carolina Place Mall Thursday night and treated the situation like ‘shots had been fired’ after multiple 911 reports came in reporting gunfire.

The mall was evacuated and no injuries have been reported, Pineville Police confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted Thursday night they were assisting Pineville Police with reports of an armed subject at the Carolina Place Mall.

Multiple units responded to the mall Thursday located at 11025 Carolina Pl Pkwy.

Authorities were asking everyone to ‘please avoid the area.’ A reunification area for families was established at the Sams parking lot at 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy.

All building entrances to the Carolina Place mall were blocked off Thursday night.

This case remains an open and active investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

