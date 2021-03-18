ALERT DAY: Threat level comes down for Central NC, Level 3 out of 5, “Enhanced” coast remains at Level 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The threat for severe weather remains elevated across central North Carolina, but the risk level has come down to level three out of five.

The Storm Prediction Center has coastal North Carolina still under a level four, a moderate risk, for severe weather. All severe hazards are possible, including hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

In the latest discussion, “latest thinking is coastal southeast SC into southwest NC may exhibit better instability by early afternoon.”

Radar imagery just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, shows rain beginning to move into western North Carolina. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms pick up in the afternoon and evening hours.