Enjoy free live music on your lunch break this month

This month the City of Raleigh is bringing live music to City Plaza for you to enjoy over lunch with their Noon Tunes @ City Plaza series on Wednesdays .

Later this month you can see:
Wednesday, June 16: PineCone presents Diamond Creek
Wednesday, June 23: PineCone presents Javier Montano Trio
Wednesday, June 30: NC Opera presents Opera About Town

