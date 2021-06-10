Enjoy healthy, quick versions of your favorite comfort foods

Elizabeth Heiskell joins Joanna Heims today to show us a great recipe from her new cookbook, Come on Over! This book is filled with quick and healthy versions of your favorite comfort food recipes. Today, she’s showing us a delicious, quick Mediterranean Salad recipe.

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

SERVES 6

This recipe is one that I fell in love with while doing the Perricone Diet. This anti-inflammatory diet not only offered the promise of weight loss, but also the side effect of magnificent glowing skin. Well, count me in! (And yes, it worked!) I would make this salad up by the boatload and keep it in the fridge for lunch, dinner, and snacks. It’s excellent topped with grilled chicken, shrimp, or salmon.

  • 1 cucumber, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 3 stalks celery, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 2 tablespoons chopped red onion
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 6 black olives, pitted and quartered
  • 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 cups fresh arugula, heavy stems removed
  • 2 cups cooked quinoa, room temperature
  1. Mix all the ingredients together in a large nonmetallic bowl. Serve immediately, or cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

