Enjoy healthy, quick versions of your favorite comfort foods

Elizabeth Heiskell joins Joanna Heims today to show us a great recipe from her new cookbook, Come on Over! This book is filled with quick and healthy versions of your favorite comfort food recipes. Today, she’s showing us a delicious, quick Mediterranean Salad recipe.

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

SERVES 6

This recipe is one that I fell in love with while doing the Perricone Diet. This anti-inflammatory diet not only offered the promise of weight loss, but also the side effect of magnificent glowing skin. Well, count me in! (And yes, it worked!) I would make this salad up by the boatload and keep it in the fridge for lunch, dinner, and snacks. It’s excellent topped with grilled chicken, shrimp, or salmon.

1 cucumber, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice

3 stalks celery, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

6 black olives, pitted and quartered

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 cups fresh arugula, heavy stems removed

2 cups cooked quinoa, room temperature

Mix all the ingredients together in a large nonmetallic bowl. Serve immediately, or cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.