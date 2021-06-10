Enjoy healthy, quick versions of your favorite comfort foods

Elizabeth Heiskell joins Joanna Heims today to show us a great recipe from her new cookbook, Come on Over! This book is filled with quick and healthy versions of your favorite comfort food recipes. Today, she’s showing us a delicious, quick Mediterranean Salad recipe.
Mediterranean Chopped Salad
SERVES 6
This recipe is one that I fell in love with while doing the Perricone Diet. This anti-inflammatory diet not only offered the promise of weight loss, but also the side effect of magnificent glowing skin. Well, count me in! (And yes, it worked!) I would make this salad up by the boatload and keep it in the fridge for lunch, dinner, and snacks. It’s excellent topped with grilled chicken, shrimp, or salmon.
- 1 cucumber, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 3 stalks celery, cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 2 tablespoons chopped red onion
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 6 black olives, pitted and quartered
- 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 4 cups fresh arugula, heavy stems removed
- 2 cups cooked quinoa, room temperature
- Mix all the ingredients together in a large nonmetallic bowl. Serve immediately, or cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.