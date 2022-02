RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina have hit their lowest point in nearly three weeks. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also reported continuing drops in the average number of new cases and the count of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.

A day after North Carolina reached 21,000 COVID-19 deaths, the state added 70 more, but reported its lowest rate of tests confirming new cases since December.