Stumped on what to cook the family for dinner tonight? Why not try something new? Alice Smith, a Registered Dietitian, is sharing some delicious recipes today -- plus, tips on how to get the entire family to eat a little healthier.

Mix to bind avocado and chicken together. Add spices. Combine mixed greens, red onion and cherry tomatoes in a bowl. Top greens with chicken mixture. Top with preferred amount of black beans, corn and cilantro. Drizzle dressing on top or top with salsa. Enjoy!