Enjoy your favorite summer drinks delivered to your doorstep

|Watermelon Spritzer
|Ingredients: Watermelon Perrier Fresh Watermelon Fresh Lime Juice Ice
Directions: Add fresh watermelon and lime juice to a blender. Blend until smooth. Strain into a glass over ice and top off with Watermelon Perrier. Garnish with a lime wheel.