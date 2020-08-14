Enjoy your favorite summer drinks delivered to your doorstep

My Carolina
Posted: / Updated:
SPONSORED CONTENT

During these brutal summer months it can be tough to stay hydrated. Now, thanks to Ready Refresh, you can enjoy your favorite drinks (for LESS) with delivery to your doorstep. Details on how you can start saving, plus, Lara Lynn Carter is sharing a drink recipe the entire family will love!

Watermelon Spritzer  
Ingredients: Watermelon Perrier Fresh Watermelon Fresh Lime Juice Ice  

Directions: Add fresh watermelon and lime juice to a blender. Blend until smooth. Strain into a glass over ice and top off with Watermelon Perrier. Garnish with a lime wheel.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Healthy Living

More Healthy Living
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories