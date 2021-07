RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Millions of people are still waiting to get their tax refunds, some from as far back as the 2019 tax year.

The pandemic caused the Internal Revenue Service to run at reduced capacity. Add to that, two rounds of stimulus payments, stir in childcare tax credit payments, and add new tax laws and you have a recipe for a backlog that is frustrating to those who want their refunds.