Forge A Lasting Education

As artificial intelligence rises in tech fields and within tech companies such as Amazon, IBM and Salesforce many are concerned that many jobs that are done by humans might disappear and be replaced with artificial intelligence. There is some time before the tech companies fully adopt artificial intelligence completely as AI is not fully reliable. But until then, Saint Augustine’s University continues to develop majors that help students achieve great success post- graduation.

Saint Augustine’s University has been forging a path in academics for the past 150 years and as higher education begins to change Saint Augustine’s University changes with it.

Saint Augustine’s offers more than 20 majors and 12 departments in 3 academic schools. In majors such as criminal justice, education and journalism students can guarantee an education that will not only develop skills within their major but develop their leadership abilities as well.

Exposure to real world scenarios and applying fundamental lessons learned within the classroom is important to the staff and professors at SAU. The university has partnered with local agencies within the criminal justice field and has created university radio and television stations so that students within these majors are able to utilize their lessons from the classroom. This allows students to gain as much experience as possible during their time at SAU.

SAU continues to develop programs that help students achieve their ultimate goals. SAU continues to expand the business department by including an entrepreneurship major that allows students to expand their knowledge on creating a successful business.

As well as offering a traditional college experience, Saint Augustine’s understands that many working adults want to continue their education and now offers online classes for working adults such as organizational development.

To learn more about the majors offered at Saint Augustine’s head on over to their website www.st-aug.edu or to enroll at Saint Augustine’s University head to https://enrollnowsau.com/.