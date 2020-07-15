Fresh ways to stay hydrated this summer

Alice Smith is a Registered Dietitian and Health Coach and today she’s reinforcing the importance of drinking enough water. Staying hydrated can be the solution to all sorts of problems– skin, digestion, energy, weight loss and more!

How do you know you’ve gotten enough water? Alice recommends drinking HALF your body weight in ounces of water. (Example: 180lb person should drink 90 oz. of water) So GET DRINKING!

A natural way to add flavor to your water is to infuse with fruits, vegetables and herbs. Choose any combination you would like and throw them in a pitcher or jar of your choice!

The combinations Alice recommends include:

-Lemon, lime & orange

-Cucumber, strawberry & mint

-Watermelon, blueberry & mint

-Strawberry, pineapple & basil