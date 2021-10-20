Gear Up for Your Next Tailgate Celebration

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
NC State Fair
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification
Would increasing salaries for Durham 911 operators help retain more employees as the shortage continues?
Video
Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise
Check your onions now: CDC identifies cause of massive salmonella outbreak
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Vaccine-hesitant parents pose challenge for child COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Top Stories
FDA OKs mixing COVID-19 vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
Video
Top Stories
High school quarterback plays through the pain of losing parents to COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Hospital numbers drop to nearly 1,800; 71% of adults now with at least 1 vaccine dose
Video
Triangle pediatricians prep to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11
Video
White House releases operational plan to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Our changing climate is changing wine
Top Stories
La Niña Forms: What this means for North Carolina’s winter
NC average date for 1st frost is right around the corner
Video
Storms hit central NC as cold front moves through
La Niña ‘to emerge shortly,’ NOAA says. Here’s what it means for winter
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Would increasing salaries for Durham 911 operators help retain more employees as the shortage continues?
Video
Top Stories
Vaccine-hesitant parents pose challenge for child COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Top Stories
Frustrations grow over state budget delay
Video
FDA OKs mixing COVID-19 vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
Video
Doctors call FDA authorization of e-cigarette sale, marketing alarming
Video
2 Florida elementary teachers accused of stumbling into wrong house after drinking, shooting man
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Reeling Broncos, Browns meet with seasons headed off-course
Top Stories
Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to DUI, fined $1,000
Corral, Stoops spice up SEC while ‘Bama, ‘Dogs lead the pack
Rolovich lawyer calls coach’s firing ‘unjust and unlawful’
Wake’s Clawson, Pitt’s Pickett top AP’s midyear ACC honors
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Gear Up for Your Next Tailgate Celebration
My Carolina
Posted:
Oct 20, 2021 / 06:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2021 / 06:27 PM EDT
Ready for Game Day? Don’t forget these essentials from
Lifestyle Expert
Megan Thomas Head.
Healthy Living
Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
More Healthy Living
Upgrade Your Phone Contest
Trending Stories
Wake Forest police explain TikTok video of officer breaking SUV’s window to arrest driver
Ex-Smithfield Foods worker said she would ‘burn the plant down and shoot it up’ before arson attempt, deputies say
Family, friends mourn 5 teens killed in Raleigh SUV crash along Capital Boulevard
Video
Durham police investigate shooting that left 1 injured
Community, families remember 5 teens killed in Raleigh crash; many questions remain
Video
Missing Fayetteville worker was headed on trip with boyfriend when she vanished, friend says
Video
Vigil held for one of 5 youths who died in Capital Boulevard crash in Raleigh
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories