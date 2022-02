RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina health officials are warning families about a powdered baby formula that could land infants in the hospital, a news release said.

On Feb. 18, Abbott issued a voluntary recall for powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr. An investigation by the Food and Drug Administration found the bacteria Cronobacter in samples from Abbott's facility in Sturgis, Michigan, the release said.